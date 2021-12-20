3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $185,000

Imagine you backyard as the wooded bluffs, your front yard has the view of Lake Winona, and still conveniently located! This home has it all! Come see this cozy 3 bed, 1 bath home. Sitting on over an acre of property and just steps away from Garvin Heights walking and bike trails. Open concept kitchen/living room, main floor laundry, and an extra large mudroom/entry. You have multiple parking options with two driveways leading to a 2 car garage and carport. From the 4 season porch to a nice sized deck, there is plenty of room to entertain inside and out while keeping the pets and children close in the fenced in portion of the yard! Come check it out for yourself!