Imagine you backyard as the wooded bluffs, your front yard has the view of Lake Winona, and still conveniently located! This home has it all! Come see this cozy 3 bed, 1 bath home. Sitting on over an acre of property and just steps away from Garvin Heights walking and bike trails. Open concept kitchen/living room, main floor laundry, and an extra large mudroom/entry. You have multiple parking options with two driveways leading to a 2 car garage and carport. From the 4 season porch to a nice sized deck, there is plenty of room to entertain inside and out while keeping the pets and children close in the fenced in portion of the yard! Come check it out for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday evening's extreme weather caused damage in Winona County.
The hospital in Medford, like others, is feeling the strain, with no end in sight.
A tornado was confirmed in Winona County during Wednesday evening’s severe weather.
When Bill and Jill Schmidt moved to Winona in the late 1970s, it did not take long for the pair to quickly integrate themselves into the local…
The Winona Daily News congratulates the winners of the 2021 Best of the Best of Winona. The first annual contest resulted in a total of 6,760 …
Due to predicted severe weather Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, Winona Area Public Schools will close its facilities starting at 5:30…
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
After 70 cases were announced Monday in Winona County, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday that there were 113 cases added to…
"She is the bravest, strongest mother I know to do that for her child," the woman's sister said.
The Winona gymnastics team won a triangular meet at Red Wing, with a score of 125.9 that outpaced the host school’s tally of 117.825 in second…