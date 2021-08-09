 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $179,900

Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 story home close to downtown! You will love the character the moment you walk in the front door to see the open staircase and beautiful woodwork. There is wood flooring under the carpets that you may choose to expose to accentuate the character of the home. The main floor of this home offers a spacious living room with a gas fireplace insert along with a formal dining room and an updated kitchen with breakfast nook. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with a full bath. Master bedroom hardwood floors have recently been refinished. They are gorgeous giving you the inspiration for the rest of the house! I don’t want to forget the beautiful exterior featuring a cozy yard with beautiful perennial gardens giving your new home great curb appeal. Updates include vinyl siding, roof, central AC and vinyl windows in 2004. Brand new front door July 2021. New furnace in 2016 and 150-amp circuit breakers make this a home you can move into and immediately enjoy. Call today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News