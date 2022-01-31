 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $179,900

NUMEROUS UPDATES COMPLETE & WAITING FOR YOU!! This 3 bed 1 bath home has been loved by the same family for 57 years & it shows. You'll cherish the amazing updates that include a spacious kitchen, large main floor bath with tile walk-in shower, main floor laundry, 1 year old shingles on house & garage, newer furnace/AC, and MUCH MORE. Features 1 bedroom on the main floor, & 2 additional on the 2nd floor. Outside you'll enjoy the 24 x 24 HEATED & INSULATED garage & vinyl maintenance free exterior. CALL TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News