3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $179,900

NUMEROUS UPDATES COMPLETE & WAITING FOR YOU!! This 3 bed 1 bath home has been loved by the same family for 57 years & it shows. You'll cherish the amazing updates that include a spacious kitchen, large main floor bath with tile walk-in shower, main floor laundry, 1 year old shingles on house & garage, newer furnace/AC, and MUCH MORE. Features 1 bedroom on the main floor, & 2 additional on the 2nd floor. Outside you'll enjoy the 24 x 24 HEATED & INSULATED garage & vinyl maintenance free exterior. CALL TODAY!