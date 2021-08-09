3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $179,900

Wonderful 3-bedroom, 1 bath Ranch home in convenient East side location. Walk inside and you will fall in love with the beautiful Hardwood floors and cozy feel of this home. Enjoy the large kitchen that overlooks the wonderful backyard, a separate dining room that is open to the living room, 3 spacious bedrooms on the main level and finished family room in the basement with new egress window. Low maintenance exterior with a large yard, brand new Central AC (6/2021), new electrical service and water well, newer windows and furnace. Laundry could be moved back upstairs as access is still available in the back bedroom. This home is rental certified and ready for you to call it home. Come take a look before it is gone!