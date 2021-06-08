What a charming and thoroughly move in ready 3 bed, 1 bath home in the center of town. The large city lot works for gardening, family time, pet time or relaxing! Hardwood floors, new windows, 2 car garage with a large parking pad next to garage brings lots of value to this home. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An unidentified man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening after a tree fell on him in Winona.
When a colleague alerted Heather Fitzloff that Winona Senior High School was looking for a principal, she couldn’t believe it.
Winona State University leaders are listening to the community and offering new options to make the Children’s Center more financially viable.
Elsewhere, the Winona baseball team's season came to a close.
- Updated
A La Crosse man who uploaded videos of his marijuana supply on Snapchat was found with approximately $150,000 worth of the drug in his car and…