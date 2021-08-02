Great location for this well-built, well-maintained ranch with hardwood floors and nicely renovated kitchen and bathroom. Lots of updates include central air, water heater, furnace, roof, and electrical box. Stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, newer light fixtures and ceiling fans, 2-inch faux-wood blinds, 10x12 deck with corner privacy fence. Deep, shaded front yard. Newer double-car garage door. Nice clean basement with a large work bench, storage closet, bathroom/shower facilities, and lots of open space for finishing off more living area. Close to Minnesota State College Southeast and Winona Middle School. Move-in ready.
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $179,900
