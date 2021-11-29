This townhome is an end unit and has been delightfully updated! Unique design has a ground level family room and bedroom. The kitchen, dining, living room and 2 additional bedrooms are on the upper floor. A nice 3 season porch is off the dining area. Newer furnace and central air. Roof 1 year old, and pool access with this unit. Quick closing possible! Move in before the snow flies!
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $179,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 5-year-old child was killed late Thursday by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park.
Winona businesses are facing a common problem: There are plenty of jobs to fill, but not many people filling them. This was an issue before th…
Kenosha prosecutor and Kyle Rittenhouse's former attorney respond to Rittenhouse's comments on Fox News
"He would be wise to remember that being found not guilty by a jury is not the same thing as being innocent," prosecutor Thomas Binger said.
CALEDONIA, Minn. — There might have been a little extra spring in Eli King's step as he roamed, dribbled and shot a basketball in the Caledoni…
Finding other survivors is highly unlikely, officials said. In the U.S., weather may make post-Thanksgiving travel tricky, and hundreds of FedEx shipments have been found dumped in a ravine.
When I opened the door to this column a couple of weeks ago, I was hoping a number of you would walk through and enlighten me with insight and…
It was the Fox News Channel opinion host's largest audience since the night of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.
GALESVILLE — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball coach Jared McCutchen had a pretty easy time guiding his team past Sparta on…
FOUNTAIN CITY — In the first game of the season, whether a player is a freshman in their first game or a senior with dozens of starts under th…