3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $174,900

Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, located in the heart of Winona and just 2 blocks from Lake Winona! This home features a charming front porch with many windows to enjoy the light of the outdoors and sunshine. A beautiful main living area with original hardwood floors invites you into the space. Enjoy a formal dining room that is just off the kitchen. The lower level features a workshop and provides for extra storage. There is a fenced in backyard and detached single car garage. Within walking distance of many of Winona favorite landmarks!