3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $174,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $174,000

This townhome is an end unit and has been delightfully updated! Unique design has a ground level family room and bedroom. The kitchen, dining, living room and 2 additional bedrooms are on the upper floor. A nice 3 season porch is off the dining area. Newer furnace and central air. Roof 1 year old, and pool access with this unit. Quick closing possible! Move in before the snow flies!

