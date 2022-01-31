Enjoy living in the heart of Winona. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been owned by the same family for nearly a century. A newer high efficiency boiler was installed in 2015. Enjoy a peaceful backyard with a two car garage and an extra storage shed for your extra toys.
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $169,900
