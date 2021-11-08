 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $169,900

Come view this amazing in town property. Located just a block off of Sarnia St, you will enjoy all the benefits of in town living. Within walking distance of WSU and Lake Winona. This marvelous 3 bedroom 1 bath home comes with a large lot with 2 extra storage sheds and a firepit ready to enjoy. The Bathroom has been recently renovated, along with new paint throughout. If your looking for a wonderful property in Winona this just might be the one! Call Paul to schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News