Come view this amazing in town property. Located just a block off of Sarnia St, you will enjoy all the benefits of in town living. Within walking distance of WSU and Lake Winona. This marvelous 3 bedroom 1 bath home comes with a large lot with 2 extra storage sheds and a firepit ready to enjoy. The Bathroom has been recently renovated, along with new paint throughout. If your looking for a wonderful property in Winona this just might be the one! Call Paul to schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $169,900
