Step inside this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath property & you will feel right at home! Main floor features living room, kitchen/dining, half bath, & laundry. Upper level has 3 good sized bedrooms & a full bathroom. Outside is a nice patio & 1 car garage. CALL TODAY
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a weeks-long search, missing UW-L student Hamud Faal was found in the Mississippi River by crews on Thursday afternoon, according to an update from the La Crosse Police Department.
Winona State University 2021 alum and former Warriors basketball player Alier Riak was killed in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.
Cotter Schools and Winona State University have announced an agreement for the sale of the university’s West Campus properties — Tau Center an…
Some Minnesota parents fear for the safety of their adult son in Ukraine who they say was taken by the Russian military.
A 51-year-old Onalaska woman was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after a March 12 car chase in the town of Campbell.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
"He was alarmed, as anyone might be," a fire department official said. "He said he thought he hooked a hand or a foot."
The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to an information meeting to learn more about its upcoming construction project …
The state's budget surplus has grown to $9.25 billion. Gov. Walz's plan formalizes an idea he floated last month for expanding his proposed tax rebate checks to $500 for single filers and $1,000 for married couples.
In Winona County, 141 COVID-19 cases and one new death was confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health from March 9 to March 15.