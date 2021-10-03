This charming 3 bedroom home is located close to everything you need, yet away from the bustle of campus. A lovely open-floor plan that includes ample kitchen space, master bedroom featuring french doors and a walk-in closet, and downstairs home to the laundry room in addition to storage space and two sizable rooms. Enjoy the sunrise from the front porch and warm summer evenings on the back patio with a view of the spacious fenced-in yard that boasts two sheds.
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $152,900
