3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $150,000

This 3 plus bedroom, 1.25 Bathroom Home has a 2 Car Garage heated and insulated with plenty of storage. Private fenced back yard with a stamped concrete Patio. Many updates include Roof, Windows, Vinyl Siding, Front and Rear Entry doors, 100 amp Electrical service, Carpet and Keyless entry View More

