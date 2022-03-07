New front deck leads you into an adorable front porch. This 3 bedroom home has a sunroom with French doors and hardwood floors. Main floor bedroom or use it as a perfect office space. Formal dining room, along with a large eat in kitchen and a main floor bathroom. Original wooden staircase leads you up to the remaining 2 bedrooms along with a full bathroom. Has a 1 stall garage with additional off-street parking availability. Schedule your own private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $148,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winona man was arrested for assault on Friday, and Winona police discovered on Monday that the individual had also failed to register as a p…
After experiencing one of the worst tragedies anyone can experience, twins and Mabel-Canton seniors Alex and James Arneson have found solace i…
On Wednesday afternoon, Winona State junior Alec Rosner announced he would be entering the transfer portal and exploring “a new potential oppo…
The traditional Christian feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday is celebrated as a chance to eat well before the 40 days of sacrifices in the lead-up to Easter.
A group of truckers calling themselves the American Truckers Freedom Convoy pulled through the village of Oakdale in Monroe County on Friday afternoon.
C-FC Jr High 2nd Quarter
ROCHESTER — Cotter High School’s girls basketball team only lost once in the last 10 games of the regular season, and the only team to defeat …
Eighty-three new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 related death were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health from …
BYRON—Josh Pearson, age 22 of Byron, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
ROCHESTER — When Cotter’s girls basketball team started its second playoff game, it was in an atmosphere they were not used to.