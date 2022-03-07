 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $148,000

New front deck leads you into an adorable front porch. This 3 bedroom home has a sunroom with French doors and hardwood floors. Main floor bedroom or use it as a perfect office space. Formal dining room, along with a large eat in kitchen and a main floor bathroom. Original wooden staircase leads you up to the remaining 2 bedrooms along with a full bathroom. Has a 1 stall garage with additional off-street parking availability. Schedule your own private showing today!

