Brand new build priced to sell in a desirable neighborhood! 3 bed 2 bath, vaulted ceilings, tile floors, new construction on a huge lot just waiting for it's new owners. Master suite, 2 car garage, park close by, open concept floor plan, and so much more.
3 Bedroom Home in Utica Twp - $249,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jeremy Littel, owner of Kickass Beef Jerky in Winona, has racked himself up about 134 times the population of the city of Winona in followers …
Two Winonans and an Oronoco, Minn., resident experienced life-threatening injuries during a head-on collision at Highway 14 and Seminary Drive…
COVID-19 cases are increasing fast across the country, including in Winona County and neighboring counties.
Winona Area Public Schools staff are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases and other factors in the local community, including the recent incr…
WINONA — Saint Mary’s University has announced that, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves COVID-19 vaccinations, the univ…
- Updated
The following statement on mask use in schools was issued today by Minnesota Medical Association President Marilyn Peitso, MD, Minnesota Acade…
Winona State University is taking a step back with its COVID-19 protocols.
A familiar face has been chosen as the new finance director for the Winona Area Public Schools district.
A 23-year-old Mindoro man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a 28-mile chase Tuesday through Pepin and Buffalo counties.
A 28-year-old Milton man was injured after a motorcycle crash Aug. 2 in Buffalo County.