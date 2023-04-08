Come and see this stunning twin home built in 2018, which is not only move-in ready but also energy-efficient. With no steps and no association fees, it offers a beautiful open layout that includes a living area with vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and laundry all on one floor, making it easy to enjoy a carefree lifestyle. The exterior requires minimal maintenance and features a lovely patio area. Additionally this home also comes with an insulated 2-car attached garage. Best of all, it's just a short drive to both Rochester and Winona. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Utica - $220,000
