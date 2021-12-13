 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Utica - $219,900

Enjoy one level living in this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath twin home. This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and numerous updates that include flooring, granite countertops, fixtures, stainless steel appliances, furnace & hot water heater. There is plenty of room for 2 cars plus storage in the oversized, attached 2 car garage. Outside the home is a large landscaped yard and concrete patio for your leisure. Call for your private showing today!

