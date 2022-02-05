2018 ranch on .9 acre city lot with two outbuildings, 3 bedrooms & 3 baths. Kitchen boasts custom cabinets, large island & stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry, neutral colors. Finished basement is plumbed for a full kitchen to accommodate a bar or roommate. City water & septic. Other amenities include: Heated garage with drain, large patio, 38x36 pole shed and 48x18 outbuilding & multiple perennial beds. Abundant wildlife, near city walking trail & next to an open acreage that can't be built on. Adjacent to community park.
3 Bedroom Home in Saint Charles - $429,000
