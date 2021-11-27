3 Bedroom Home in Saint Charles - $300,000

Custom 3 bed 2 bath home with an oversized garage. Private subdivision, in floor heat, fireplace.
Fifty-three new COVID-19 cases were announced in Winona schools in the past week.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 5-year-old child was killed late Thursday by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park.
Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...
Winona businesses are facing a common problem: There are plenty of jobs to fill, but not many people filling them. This was an issue before th…
A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified. Here's the latest.
Winona County has five upcoming vaccine clinics in Winona open to everyone 5 years old and older in the next two weeks.
"He would be wise to remember that being found not guilty by a jury is not the same thing as being innocent," prosecutor Thomas Binger said.
CALEDONIA, Minn. — There might have been a little extra spring in Eli King's step as he roamed, dribbled and shot a basketball in the Caledoni…
Finding other survivors is highly unlikely, officials said. In the U.S., weather may make post-Thanksgiving travel tricky, and hundreds of FedEx shipments have been found dumped in a ravine.
It was the Fox News Channel opinion host's largest audience since the night of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
