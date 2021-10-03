3 Bedroom Home in Peterson - $299,900

WOW! You will love this one of a kind property the moment you walk in the front door. Meticulous detail was given to the carpentry work. Completely recently refurbished (new wiring, plumbing, insulation, sheetrock, windows, 2x4 walls were installed throughout the interior of the exterior walls, additional ceiling insulation, shingles,) schoolhouse with openness, cathedral ceilings, large new windows for natural light, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, full basement with roughed in bath. All this located on blacktop only 7 miles from city amenities and 4 miles from the Minnesota State Bike Trail.