 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Minnesota City - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Minnesota City - $159,900

3 bed, 1 bath on a huge lot! This property is perched above the town with a very private setting. This newly renovated bungalow has the laundry, bath, kitchen and all three bedrooms on the same level. Newer plumbing, electrical, and flooring. Sit back and enjoy the views from the front deck.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News