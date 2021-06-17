3 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $79,000

LOADS OF POTENTIAL! Amazing opportunity to turn this property back into all of its glory. Tall ceilings, large trim work, & solid wood floors are just a few things that await you. Main floor features formal dining room, & good-sized bedroom. 2nd floor consists of 2 more bedrooms & space for an additional bathroom, bedroom, or other. Enjoy the large 3-season front porch, attached garage, & spectacular oversized corner lot with white picket fence. CALL TODAY!