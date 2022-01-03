Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with a great location. Many recent updates, large lot, central air/furnace, attached garage, new paint, new carpet, large lot and more! Great location between Winona and Rochester.
3 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $179,900
The youngest COVID-19 death in Winona County so far was confirmed Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
As a mom, principal and business owner, Pickwick resident Jolene Danca has numerous titles to be proud of, but recently she received another o…
A Winona State University student is ready to take her medical skills to treat individuals in Costa Rica, but first she is asking for the loca…
Winona State University announced the hiring of Brian Bergstrom as the team’s new head football coach on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lewiston-Altura boys basketball team had plenty of reasons to get excited for their game Wednesday morning.
The final game of the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic at Winona State University came down to the final seconds as the hometown Winona boys bask…
Over the holiday weekend, Winona County added 213 more COVID-19 cases to its total, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Born and raised on the Mississippi River in Winona, Dr. Heather Cichanowski, a 1995 graduate of Saint Mary’s University and lifelong athlete, …
The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed that omicron, which has been quickly spreading throughout the United States after being disco…
Cotter’s boys basketball team lost by 14 points in its first game of Winona State’s Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic on Tuesday, as the Ramblers …