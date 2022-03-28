 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $165,000

Great home with lots of charm, built -ins, archways, and crown molding. Newer windows, shingles, gas fireplace in the living room and 2 baths and 3 bedrooms. Lots of room in the unfinished basement for expansion. Walk out from the basement to the back drive garage area. Big yard and garden area.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News