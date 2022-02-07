 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $159,900

Small town living at an affordable price. Large, oversized 2 stall garage, fenced backyard and new roof. Lots of space inside with a nice sized kitchen, stainless appliances, painted cabinets, large family room with oversized windows, main floor bedroom, plus den area and a full bath. 2 bedrooms on the upper level with 2 separate den spaces.

