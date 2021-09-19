 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $279,900

SPECTACULAR 1 OWNER LIKE NEW TWINHOME! You'll feel right at home the minute you step into this amazing end unit property. Main floor feature vaulted ceilings, open concept, large master bedroom w/private 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom, full bathroom, & large laundry/pantry room. Lower-level features 3rd bedroom & another full bath. Large 2 car garage & covered back patio finish this complete package. CALL TODAY!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News