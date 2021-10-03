3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $260,000

This ranch is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a desirable neighborhood, walking distance to Goodview School. One Hundred Percent main floor living....enjoy the newer stainless steel appliances in kitchen...the convenience of a main floor laundry..gas fireplace in living room....newer ceiling light/fan(s)....and a wonderful deck for relaxation and fun. Full basement with endless possibilities from extra bedroom(s) to a spacious family room with nice-size windows. Attached 2 car garage is exactly what is needed for Midwest Winters and Rainy Days.