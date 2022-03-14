 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $224,900

Absolutely adorable, move-in ready home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large lot can be enjoyed from both the upper and lower decks. Tandem garage allows for extra parking for an additional car, boat, snowmobiles, or any other extras. There is also a shed in back for your lawn mower and gardening tools.

