3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $219,000

SPACIOUS RANCH HOMEON OVERSIZED LOT! From the moment you step into the front door, you are greeted with large living room with beautiful SOLID oak floors throughout most of the home. 3 bedrooms & full bath all on the main floor. Lower level has family room, and den (could be additional bedroom with egress window added). 1 car attached garage, maintenance free exterior, & fenced yard complete this amazing property. CALL TODAY!