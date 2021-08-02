3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $210,000

Looking for a nicely cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location... this may be yours. This property has all bedrooms on the main floor with a bathroom on each level. The attached oversized garage is insulated, has high ceilings, and a workshop area. An additional 26'x24' garage, with asphalt driveway is located on this large .32 acre corner lot. The basement is a very clean, livable area but has many finishing possibilities if so desired. A radon mitigation system has already been installed. For those flower and lawn enthusiasts, there is a sand point well for watering your lawn. Don't miss your chance... CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!