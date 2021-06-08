 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $195,500

Newer 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 baths Home is in Goodview! Vinyl Siding with Brick and Stone accents, Fenced Large yard, Gas Fireplace, Sunroom. In floor Heating tubes have been added to Garage and Basement If new owner would like to hookup. This home has been well maintained and is ready for its new owner. All appliances will stay. View More

