This approximately 1800 square feet of living in a newer construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, the open living room/dining room and kitchen with a deck make this a great home to have. The large laundry room and lower-level family room make for great extra living space. On a quiet roundabout also, makes for semiprivate quiet living. Come see while you can!
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $189,900
