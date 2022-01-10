 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $189,900

This approximately 1800 square feet of living in a newer construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, the open living room/dining room and kitchen with a deck make this a great home to have. The large laundry room and lower-level family room make for great extra living space. On a quiet roundabout also, makes for semiprivate quiet living. Come see while you can!

