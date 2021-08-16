 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elba Twp - $399,900

REWARDING ESCAPE: Modern and fully upgraded, this move-in ready home rests on 2.68 acres in a mosquito free valley near a state park. Boasting an array of sleek finishes, this home includes updated open- concept living, dining, and kitchen areas with luxury spa-like amenities throughout. Impeccable kitchen and living areas feature matching marble quartz countertops. Bedrooms feature modern contemporary styling with captivating views of the valley. The bathrooms feature luxurious vanities and tiles. Updated guest rooms offer stylish sleepovers. Spacious private backyard features a patio, firepit and garden. The heated and air conditioned 2 story garage has a functional workshop. The home is centrally located with great hunting, fishing and hiking trails within walking distance, and easy commute to Winona and Rochester. The serene setting is peaceful, and the welcoming community offers great food and activities.

