3 Bedroom Home in Dakota - $147,900

This updated 3 bed 1 bath 1.5 story is one you won't want to miss! Upon entering there is a mudroom perfect for hanging coats and storing shoes that leads into the large dining room. The spacious kitchen boasts plenty of cupboard space, stainless steel appliances and room to add a center island or additional seating. Features include new vinyl plank flooring throughout the main floor, lots of natural daylight, high ceilings, natural woodwork and main floor bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs master bedroom with a huge walk in closet that could also be used as an office or craft space. The composite deck and fire ring make for great entertaining. New roof 2017. New windows & exterior paint 2019.