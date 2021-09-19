3 Bedroom Home in Altura - $449,900

Imagine yourself owning this historic stone house in the heart of the Whitewater River Valley. This home 'The William Hemmelberg House' was built in 1858 and is listed on the National Historic Register. The property is surrounded by State land and offers a tranquil setting with shade from giant pines for a weekend retreat or year-round living. Wildlife abounds and trout fishing is just moments away. The 60'x40'post and beam barn was constructed in 2016 and could be built out as a residence /lodge or a seasonal hostel for hikers, fishermen, cyclists and hunters. The barn is scheduled to be wrapped and sided with board and batten in the next few weeks. The potential for this property is up to your imagination. A jewel like this is a rare find and must be seen to appreciate.