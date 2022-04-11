3 Bedroom Home in Altura - $399,900

Amazing and completely updated ranch style house nestled on 2.68 acres located just off the blacktop road overlooking a gorgeous valley. This fantastic retreat offers 3 bedrooms, 2 renovated bathrooms, walkout lower level, tons of privacy, open layout concept, modern kitchen with all new appliances and quartz countertops. Garage offers two stories with room for 2 cars in the lower level with the upper level boasting a heated/air conditioned workshop. Located in the Whitewater State Park area with no backyard neighbors, close to excellent hunting, hiking trails and outstanding trout streams. Easy commute to Rochester or Winona! Good well and compliant septic system. Don’t miss your opportunity to own a country home this clean and updated!