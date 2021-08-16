3 Bedroom Home in Altura - $169,900

Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, just listed in Altura, Minnesota! A key feature of this home is it's large and spacious basement with a bonus workbench area. Includes brand new flooring throughout the first floor kitchen and living room. Enjoy plenty of natural light with the large sliding glass door off the dining room. A beautiful yard and an attached garage are a bonus with this home! Brand new windows come with the purchase and just need to be installed. Call for a showing today!