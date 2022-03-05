2 Winona High students advance to state science fair

Willa Krase wanted to see if iron could possibly solve the global warming crisis. Ben Brand wanted to see if brewers could use their excess yeast in a more sustainable way.

They are both heading to the Minnesota state science fair because of it.

Krase and Brand, both students at Winona Senior High School, won the regional science fair competition at Winona State University to qualify for the state fair, which will be held virtually on March 27.

Krase’s project was called “The effect of iron on carbon dioxide consumption in algae: Could iron be the solution to global warming?” She looked as iron as it acts as a catalyst in the electron transport chain in photosynthesis. In theory, the more iron that is present in a plant, the better it would do regarding photosynthesis. This could be used to help combat global warming.

Brand’s project was called “Impact of yeast on the biomass of Wisconsin fast plants.” Brand looked at Baker’s yeast as a biofertilizer to boost growth of plants. This project could help brewers recycle their waste in the future.

Each student won additional awards, including some that came with cash prizes.

Krase received the Efficiency Detectives Energy and the Environment Award, the Association of Women Scientists Award, NOAA Taking the Pulse of the Planet Award, American Meteorological Society Award, Bart Foster Award for Environment and the NASA Earth System Science Award.

Brand won the Excellence in Biology & Innovation Award.

Paul Schollmeier, director of the regional science fair, presented Krase and Brand with their awards at a ceremony at the high school. Advising the students in the science fair process was WSHS science teacher Ken Mann.

