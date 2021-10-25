 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $95,400

2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $95,400

Great opportunity on this ranch style home with detached 2 car garage. It offers approximately 1,376 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Good floor plan. Basement. Built in 1880 this home needs updates & repairs to make move-in ready but worth taking a look at. Roof, siding, floors repairs needed.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High school football: Oct. 20 game previews

High school football: Oct. 20 game previews

Rushford-Peterson has a chance at closing out its first undefeated season in nearly two decades, and other area teams have shots at improving playoff resumes in the last week of the regular season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News