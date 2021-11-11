Great opportunity on this ranch style home with detached 2 car garage. It offers approximately 1,376 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Good floor plan. Basement. Built in 1880 this home needs updates & repairs to make move-in ready but worth taking a look at. Roof, siding, floors repairs needed.
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $90,000
-
- Updated
