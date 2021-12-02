Great opportunity on this ranch style home with detached 2 car garage. It offers approximately 1,376 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Good floor plan. Basement. Built in 1880 this home needs updates & repairs to make move-in ready but worth taking a look at. Roof, siding, floors repairs needed.
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $83,700
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 5-year-old child was killed late Thursday by a 13-year-old who shot a gun at a home in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park.
One new COVID-19 death and 16 new cases were confirmed in Winona County Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
A Rochester, Minnesota, man is in custody after allegedly trying to force his way into a Trempealeau County residence and leading police on a …
Hair loss beginning 2-4 months after a COVID-19 infection has become recognized as a potential result of the infection. The process is called …
School District of La Crosse Superintendent Aaron Engel said openings for elementary school teachers once attracted 500 applicants.
A 50-year-old Whitehall woman is dead after a Nov. 26 traffic crash in Trempealeau County.
The Kashubian Capital Centennial Celebration is teaming up with the The City of Winona and WINONArts to bring back a holiday tradition: the Wi…
Finding other survivors is highly unlikely, officials said. In the U.S., weather may make post-Thanksgiving travel tricky, and hundreds of FedEx shipments have been found dumped in a ravine.
Another new COVID-19 death and 16 new cases in Winona County were confirmed Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Cotter’s girls basketball team (1-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and picked up its first victory of the season on Tuesday, beating Fillmo…