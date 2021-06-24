 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $75,000

2 Bedrooms 1 Bath home has many possibilities. Nice sized lot 0.3 Acres. Nice view of the Mississippi River With some scrubs removed. Septic Non - Compliant. This property is a Great fixer upper. Property being sold As-IS.

