2 Bedrooms 1 Bath home has many possibilities. Nice sized lot 0.3 Acres. Nice view of the Mississippi River With some scrubs removed. Septic Non - Compliant. This property is a Great fixer upper. Property being sold As-IS.
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $75,000
