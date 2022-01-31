2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $355,000

Welcome to this beautiful Rivers Edge condominium located right on the Mississippi River and blocks from downtown Winona. This is a stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with modern updates throughout. The open concept kitchen features beautiful lighting, granite countertops and new appliances. The large living area includes a cozy fireplace, perfect for Minnesota winters on the river. The attached deck overlooking the Mississippi River has incredible views and scenery. The primary bedroom includes an attached bathroom, and plenty of storage space throughout. A parking space and storage unit is included in the building garage. Within walking distance of walking paths, downtown shops and farmers markets, grocery stores, and more. This is an incredibly unique condo that you won't want to miss!