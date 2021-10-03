2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $199,000

MOVE IN READY TOWNHOUSE WITH TO MANY UPDATES TO LIST !! as soon as you enter, you'll be met with the updated (Water Proof) Plank flooring throughout the hallway, living room, & dining areas. Features 2 respectfully sized bedrooms & remodeled bath with oversized tile walk-in shower. Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, Cabinets, counter top and more, updated electrical fixtures and new dimmable switches. Enjoy the privacy of the large 90 SQ ft patio & 1 year old shingled roof. VERY NICE Heated swimming pool MAINTAINED by ASSOCIATION & available to association members. Hiking trails within 1/2 mile. Make your appointment today!