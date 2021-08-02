2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $191,000

A fantastic Two Story end unit. Two bed, 2 bath, townhome with a private covered pergola patio with a detached garage available for a fee. This home is designed to give the owner all the comforts anyone would desire. Custom tile in kitchen and bathrooms, craftsman kitchen cabinets, large jetted tub in master bath, gas fireplace, wood floors in bedrooms, and ceramic tile floors in rest of the home. Being in the end unit away from the road with a side patio, gives you access to a nice back yard and feeling of privacy which most townhomes can not provide. Please check owner information for more details.