Very Spacious 2-3 Bedrooms. 2 Bathrooms. One Car Attached Garage. This Town Home has a large Family room in the lower level. Office in the lower level has a closet and could possibly used as a Bedroom. Newer Furnace and AC unit.
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $165,000
Ashley for the Arts organizers have announced their full main stage lineup for the 2022 event, scheduled for Aug. 11 to Aug. 13.
The Winona Police Department is investigating three separate motor vehicle tampering cases that have taken place over the past three days.
All six charges have been dropped against a 46-year-old La Crosse man accused of strangling and stalking a woman in La Crosse.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s team sat down with Winona community members Monday to discuss issues currently seen in the city’s workforce.
Ever since Kyle Poock first came to Winona State as a baseball player in 1979, the school has held a special place in his heart that he has be…
Winona State football’s Brian Bergstrom era took another step forward last week as the Warriors took the field for the first time with their n…
Winona Animal Control is searching for a brown pitbull dog that was involved in a bite investigation.
High school is difficult enough when everything in your world is stable, predictable and safe.
Northwest Indiana man had turned down plea deal for 8 years in jail; judge gives him 155 years instead
"Needless to say we are very pleased with the outcome of Jason Gibbs, especially the adequacy of the sentence imposed," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said.
Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $8.8 million contract to reconstruct WIS 35 between Garner Place and Sunnyside Drive, including the WIS 35 and US…