2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $165,000

Well maintained 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath on the main floor. Spacious rooms with a gas fireplace see threw on Both sides. Efficient boiler with radiant heat and Central Air. New roof and updated utilities. Basement is full with high ceilings. Stool, Walk-In shower, Sand point well for outside watering only. Plenty room for expansion in the basement. Large fence-in back yard with a beautiful view of the bluffs.