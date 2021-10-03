 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $165,000

Well maintained 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath on the main floor. Spacious rooms with a gas fireplace see threw on Both sides. Efficient boiler with radiant heat and Central Air. New roof and updated utilities. Basement is full with high ceilings. Stool, Walk-In shower, Sand point well for outside watering only. Plenty room for expansion in the basement. Large fence-in back yard with a beautiful view of the bluffs.

