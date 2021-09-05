SPOTLESS TOWNHOUSE WITH NUMEROUS UPDATES COMPLETE! From the moment you step in the front door you'll be greeted with the updated hand scraped wood floors throughout the hallway, living room, & dining areas. Features 2 good sized bedrooms & remodeled bath with oversized tile walk-in shower. Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the privacy of the large fenced in patio & 1 year old shingled roof. Heated swimming pool available to association members. CALL TODAY!
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $159,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Wisconsin physicians today gathered virtually to share a message with Sen. Ron Johnson: "Please stop pushing Ivermectin as a cure for COVID-19…
RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson High School football team scored two touchdowns in the first quarter on the way to a 24-6 victory over Medfor…
Winona County has broken the historic mark of 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, about 17 months after the county’s first case that was announced…
A 74-year-old South St. Paul, Minnesota, man died Aug. 29 from injuries sustained during an Aug. 18 motorcycle accident in Buffalo County.
A 22-year-old La Crosse woman was injured Aug. 28 after a single-vehicle crash in Winona County.
The past two seasons have collectively been a tale of two wildly different outcomes for the Winona High School football team.
There’s no such thing as a week off in Section 1AA.
Unfortunately, a singular issue has plagued the Cotter High School football team for much of the recent past.
- Updated
He faces up to six months in federal prison when sentenced in December.
This particular group of Rushford-Peterson High School seniors have been looking forward to this fall for quite some time.