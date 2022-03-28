2 to 3 Bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. In a convenient location. Come check out this home. This home offers 2 bedrooms upstairs with room to put a 3rd. Eat-in kitchen. Work from home with your own office space and a den and family room in the basement. Screened in porch and full fenced in back yard. Call today for a showing.
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $155,000
